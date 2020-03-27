Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTB. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE CTB traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,954. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $944.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.61. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.