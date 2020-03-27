Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Gentherm worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. 14,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. Gentherm Inc has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

