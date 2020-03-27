Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.09. The stock had a trading volume of 78,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.08. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

