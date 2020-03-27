Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.47% of NetGear worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NetGear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NetGear by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetGear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NetGear in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in NetGear by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 13,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NTGR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.03. 41,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NetGear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

