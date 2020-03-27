Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.08 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 13.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Shares of CMS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.17. 235,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,045. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

