Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.33% of ScanSource worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after buying an additional 208,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 127,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $21.03. 24,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $508.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

