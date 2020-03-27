Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.14 Million Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Dine Brands Global worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIN. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. Barclays raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CL King assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 61,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,480. Dine Brands Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.