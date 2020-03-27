Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $16,476,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $827.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.83. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.