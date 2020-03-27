Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.30% of M/I Homes worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in M/I Homes by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

MHO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 22,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a market cap of $575.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.97. M/I Homes Inc has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.