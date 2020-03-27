Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.27 Million Stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48,686 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.41% of Kraton worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Kraton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE KRA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.67. 23,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,254. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. Kraton Corp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.66.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $408.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

