Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.42 Million Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $9.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.51. 99,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.