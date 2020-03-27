Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $3.35 Million in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 60,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,012. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.