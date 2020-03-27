Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,542,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 234.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 177,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 124,226 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $21.58. 18,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,111. The company has a market capitalization of $914.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

