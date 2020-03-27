Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Tennant worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tennant by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

TNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tennant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of TNC stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $997,644.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,050,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.