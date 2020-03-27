Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Universal worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Universal by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. 15,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,140. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.66. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $505.05 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.