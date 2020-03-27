Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Actuant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. G.Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Gabelli raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Actuant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. 21,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,846. Actuant Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

