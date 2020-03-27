Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $17.17. 33,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,567. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.