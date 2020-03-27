Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 60,600 Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,614,000 after acquiring an additional 87,602 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities cut their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anaplan from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.74.

PLAN traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. 48,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan Inc has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $272,372.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,723,168.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,845 shares of company stock worth $16,747,400. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.