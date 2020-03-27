Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 11,900 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Sykes Enterprises worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYKE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.33. 16,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

