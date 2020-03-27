Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 14,900 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,784 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of OPI stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

