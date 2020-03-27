Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,570 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 469.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,895 shares of company stock valued at $24,174,699. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,642. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

