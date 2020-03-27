Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 41,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Sandstorm Gold worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.25 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

SAND traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 364,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,526. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

