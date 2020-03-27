Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 447,300 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.47% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 10,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $54,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PBI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 135,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,408. The company has a market capitalization of $390.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

