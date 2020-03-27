Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 293,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of FGL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FGL by 10,285.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FGL by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FGL alerts:

FG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG).

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.