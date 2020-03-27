Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.70.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.93. 107,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

