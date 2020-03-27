Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Methode Electronics worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 581.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $25.73. 19,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $955.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.