Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 24,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.