PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,181,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 581,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.18% of PulteGroup worth $123,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,352,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,940,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,869 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,403,000 after acquiring an additional 928,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

