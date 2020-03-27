Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,028 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,764 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 889,568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $142,882,000 after purchasing an additional 556,547 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,175 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $5,687,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $5,539,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

MSFT traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,987,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,642,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

