PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $69,699.22

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and Livecoin. PutinCoin has a market cap of $69,699.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031123 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 181.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000595 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,050,167,899 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

