Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the February 27th total of 196,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PMM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,562. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

