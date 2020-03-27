Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 65.5% in March

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the February 27th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter worth $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 709,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,382. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

