Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compugen in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Compugen alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compugen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. Compugen has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $12.80.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 325,528 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compugen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 283,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Compugen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.