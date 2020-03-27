Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Issued By B. Riley

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

CCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

NYSE:CCR opened at $6.44 on Friday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

