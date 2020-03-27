Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNFP has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

