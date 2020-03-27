Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Issued By Piper Sandler

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for 3D Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Jensen now expects that the 3D printing company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

DDD has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $821.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

