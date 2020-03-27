Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

MSBI opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

In other news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 246,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.