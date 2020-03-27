Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Decreased by Analyst

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

ALXN opened at $86.14 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

