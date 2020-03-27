Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Lowered by Analyst

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

