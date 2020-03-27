Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Cut by Piper Sandler

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

NYSE CADE opened at $6.89 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $782.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,567,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 659.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 177,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

