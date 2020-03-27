Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Cut by William Blair

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

NYSE:CAT opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $13,897,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.