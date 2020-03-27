Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $584.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,243,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,226,000 after buying an additional 183,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 156,314 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 367.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.