Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $599.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor acquired 4,176 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,477.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

