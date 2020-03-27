Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Cut by Analyst

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.63. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $101,570.00. Insiders purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $354,566 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.