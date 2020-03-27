Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Cut by Analyst

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $506.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

