Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Reduced by William Blair

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OSW. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:OSW opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.38 million.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

