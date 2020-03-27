Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Icon Plc Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Icon in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,406,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after buying an additional 235,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Icon by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Icon by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,662,000 after buying an additional 126,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

