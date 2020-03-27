Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Cut by Analyst

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Iqvia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Shares of IQV opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.77 and a 200 day moving average of $147.00. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 13.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

