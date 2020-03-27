Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOFG. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,380 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.