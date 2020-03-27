Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Lowered by Analyst

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

PB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

